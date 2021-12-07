Nearly 700 students absent from Lucy Beckham High School on Monday after social media threats

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 700 students were absent from Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant on Monday following an “alleged threat of violence.”

Principal Anna Dassing sent an email to parents late Sunday night saying the school was working with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Emergency Management, and the Charleston County School District’s Office of Security to investigate threats that had been circulating online.

“At this time, there is no evidence to substantiate the threat, and we are planning for school to operate on a normal schedule Monday,” she said in her message to parents.

But the Charleston County School District on Tuesday said 689 students did not come to classes on Monday. They said total attendance was 44.2%.

Mount Pleasant Police Department late Sunday night they were made aware of the threats that had been shared on social media. “Officers are investigating the claim and spoke to some of the subjects involved,” the department said.

An early investigation revealed there was a disagreement between subjects that had taken place, “but a direct threat to the school was not uncovered,” Mount Pleasant PD said.

We are told an investigation is ongoing.