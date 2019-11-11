Nearly 700 veterans honored in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The City of North Charleston held it’s annual Veteran’s Day Tribute on Monday with nearly 700 veterans in attendance.

The event included a story swap where veterans were able to share memories and stories with one another. A roll call was conducted where each branch of the military was recognized individually. Before eating lunch, the group heard from keynote speaker, Colonel John Dorrian.

Dorrian told News 2 that he believes North Charleston is one of the most patriotic corners of our country.

“It was a great turnout. The way they celebrated our veterans here just made me feel special. I think it made every veteran in this room feel special,” he said.

North Charleston was selected by the Department of Defense and the Veteran’s Day National Committee as one of two regional sites in the state for Veterans Day 2019.

North Charleston has held the annual Veteran’s Day Tribute every year for the past 17 years.