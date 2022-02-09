Nearly 80 Charleston businesses co-sign open letter in support of HARCC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston City Council will take a final vote on the Human Affairs and Racial Commission (HARCC) during Wednesday’s meeting.

The permanent commission would have the goal of promoting “equity, inclusion, and racial conciliation through presentations regarding all forms of institutional and community discrimination.” Members of the Commission would be tasked with looking at the city’s diversity, inclusivity, and racial equity and making recommendations for positive change.

Charleston Black Lives Matter in partnership with Sightsee, penned an open letter to the City Council asking for the HARCC to be passed without amendments. In solidarity, nearly 80 businesses representing various parts of Charleston’s economy including restaurants, retail stores, professional services, and more, have co-signed the letter.

The full letter can be read below:

We, as a coalition of concerned business owners and community members, strongly urge that the City of Charleston City Council move forward with creating the Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission without amendment. This Commission has the potential to create a lasting and far-reaching impact in rebuilding the City of Charleston now and for generations to come as an actively anti-racist city government that empowers the Black community and other oppressed groups. In addition, for the Commission’s recommendations to be fully realized, efforts to address structural racism must be sustained, funded, and widely adopted across all departments within the city.Once established, this Commission would be able to further explore and implement the thorough, research-based recommendations compiled by the Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation throughout 2020 and 2021 – actions that could “achieve racial equity in the community and the mission of eliminating institutionalized racism in the City of Charleston.” As members of the Charleston business community, we are materially invested in Charleston, and we care deeply about this city and its potential. A standing Commission is a critical step toward a more diverse community, greater economic opportunities, and a better city for all. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” Delaying this Commission is denying a more equitable future for Charleston. We stand in support of the Human Affairs & Racial Conciliation Commission and urge Council to approve its creation now.

Lead Organizer of Charleston Black Lives Matter, Marcus McDonald, said the support of local businesses has been an important show of solidarity and could have a big impact.

“I think it’s a really powerful moment that we were able to get so many businesses that are mixed race-owned–Black, White, Hispanic, even LGBTQ– represented in that letter,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for black businesses and black-owned businesses to use their voice and say this is something they want to see from the city.”

Council members Caroline Parker and Peter Shahid have proposed amendments to the commission. Among those amendments are that the Commission cannot advance or facilitate any policies or recommendations that promote Critical Race Theory, support reparations, end the cash bail system, reallocate police resources, and support historical monument removal.

A list of the businesses that co-signed the letter can be found here.