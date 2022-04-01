MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating after multiple cars were damaged Thursday night while driving along Rifle Range Road.

According to the report, the incidents happened between during the 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. hours. Four victims came forward, all with damage to their cars from some sort of projectile.

The first victim said that he was driving near Whiteside Elementary when he heard a “crack” on his windshield. Police observed a small circular hole just above where the driver’s head would be.”

The second victim said that she was also passing by Whiteside Elementary when her car was hit in the driver’s side window. MPPD said that “the window had a small circular hole in the glass near the frame” and “the glass of the entire window cracked.”

The second and third victims approached officers who were patrolling the area and told them that their cars had also been hit. One of the victims declined to file a report and had no visible damage to his car. The other victim’s car had “a small circular dent on the back driver’s side door.”

Officers believe that the damage was likely caused by a BB-gun or pellet gun since no gunshots were heard in the area and no bullets were located.

No injuries were reported.