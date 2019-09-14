Neighbors fondly remember Mount Pleasant Couple lost from fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – A family and an entire neighborhood is mourning the loss of a beloved couple, lost to a fire

Neighbors described 80-year-old Donnie and 75-year-old Linda Caston as wonderful neighbors.

It was four in the morning on September 5th when the rear of the Caston’s House caught fire.

Engulfed with flames on both levels of the house.

Neighbors say Donnie left the burning house to alert his neighbors.

He then went back inside to save his wife who was trapped on the second floor.

When firefighters arrived, they found Linda and Donnie and performed CPR on them.

Both were transported to East Cooper Hospital where they were officially pronounced deceased.

Neighbors remember both Linda and Donnie at their best.

Fond memories of them during their lives live on Horseshoe Drive through their neighbors and friends.

“He just was a busy little man. Linda has not been feeling well for the last few years so she was pretty much in the house most of the time but just a kind kind couple. I mean they loved each other, they loved everybody,” says Mary Hayes, a neighbor of the Caston’s

Local law enforcement says that this fire is still under investigation.

At this time, the cause has not been determined.

Neighbors of the Caston’s have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family’s final expenses.

If you’d like to donate you can click the link here