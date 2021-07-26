Nelly’s new “Lil Bit” fall concert series to shake up Charleston on December 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three-time Grammy winning artist, Nelly will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 2, in part of his Lil Bit concert series.

Nelly announced his fall concert series as a first-of-its-kind experience, showcasing a fusion of country, hip hop, rap, and R&B with a distinctly “rock n’ roll” performance on stage. He will be joined by some of country music’s biggest stars.

The tour announcement comes just in time to celebrate the release of his country inspired EP, “Heartland.” His leading single “Lil Bit” is his third collaboration with country music duo Florida Georgia Line, and his project continues to make waves across the country music scene.

Trailblazing multi-platinum country singer Jimmie Allen will also join Nelly on his tour. Jimmie Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a music career with two consecutive number one hits from his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane.

The music series continues to harness the growing music community, with music lovers from all ethnic backgrounds who did not grow up on only country or only rap music, and find their identities at the intersection of urban and rural cultures.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale July 30 at 10 A.M. at ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Spotify Premium subscribers July 27 at 10 A.M. at nelly.net.

A limited number of VIP packages and experiences including preferred seats, exclusive merchandise, and meet-and-greets will be available.