CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials and community stakeholders will host a groundbreaking Wednesday for six new affordable homes to be built on America Street.

The project is being done in partnership with JRR Development LLC through the city’s Homeownership Initiative.

$1.9 million in affordable housing fees collected from for-profit development projects around the city will fund the construction of the homes.

According to the city, “the homes will be sold to future homeowners earning up to 120% of the area median income, and will remain affordable for 90 years.”

The homes will add to the 130 affordable homes sold to first-time homebuyers through the Homeownership Initiative over the past 20 years.