New amenities open at Folly Beach County Park

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – New amenities have opened at Folly Beach County Park just in time for the summer season.

A new and improved Dunes House, complete with restrooms, outdoor showers, changing stations, covered and open picnic space, concessions, offices and space for lifeguard staff, and a large viewing deck, has opened in the park. The Dunes House is designed with break-away walls on the first floor “to protect the building in the event of storm surge,” as the original building had to be demolished following Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Additionally, two new boardwalk access paths from the parking lot to the beach have been created. The paths feature showers and changing stations.

The park’s Pelican Watch Pavilion, which was originally built in 1982 when the park first opened, has been upgraded as well.

To allow guests to take advantage of the new amenities, the park will now be open until sunset daily.