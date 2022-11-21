CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new multi-family development is expected to open in Park Circle by late 2024.

The Assembly is a community that will feature 210 studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.

Provided

Provided

Provided

Provided

Residents will also be able to enjoy “a resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga room, pet spa, co-working lounge, and game room.”

Located in Park Circle, The Assembly is conveniently situated near both I-26 and I-526, giving residents quick access to Downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Lowcountry beaches.

The project is being funded by The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital.