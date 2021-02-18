New appointments available for Harris Teeter, City of Charleston COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter and the City of Charleston announced on Thursday new appointments are available to eligible recipients for a COVID-19 clinic at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

The appointments are from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19th and Saturday, February 20th.

Organizers say the clinic was originally planned as a three-day event – however, due to weather delays, Harris Teeter has only received enough vaccine product for one day.

After a brief pause, Harris Teeter and the city announced it would continue with the event on Friday and Saturday.

Individuals with an appointment can park in the Gaillard Garage located at 33 Alexander St. After receiving the vaccine, a voucher for two hours of free parking will be provided.

Individuals with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government issued identification card. While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.

To reserve an appointment, please click here.