CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new electric bike-share program is launching Friday in Charleston, thanks to a collaboration between electric vehicle company Lime, the City of Charleston, and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

The fleet of over 200 e-bikes have “swappable, interchangeable” batteries “that optimize [their] efficiency and sustainability.”

Users can rent a bike via a mobile app, which provides the location of the closest bike along with its battery status. Rides are charged per minute, with the ability to reserve an e-bike up to 10 minutes in advance for no additional cost.

Lime is also launching Lime Access, an equity program that provides eligible residents with a 70% discount. The goal of the program is to make sustainable transportation accessible to everyone.