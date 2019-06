Charleston, SC – A New micro- brewery could be on the way to Wagener Terrace downtown Charleston.

Design firm Synchronicity, LLC applied to the Charleston Design Review Board to convert 2200 Heriot Street into a new micro-brewery. The site sits next to the I26 overpass.

The request for preliminary approval is to renovate the existing building and convert it to the new micro-brewery.

The City’s Design Review Board meets June 17th at 5 p.m. at 2 George Street to discuss the application.