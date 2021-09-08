New CCPL, Lowcountry Food Bank partnership to offer free afterschool snacks through Kids Cafe Snack Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library and Lowcountry Food Bank will give out free afterschool snacks and select branches through a new program, Kids Cafe Snack Program.

Beginning September 13, Kids Cafe will offer free healthy after school snacks to kids and teens ages 18 and under.

Kids Cafe will have snacks available from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the following libraries: