New Charleston County nature program advocates for biodiversity and conservation efforts

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission launches an ongoing program that empowers guests to show off their natural findings.

CCPRC’s Counting on Nature program, allows participants to be led through a tour within the natural environments of various county parks. Guests will be accompanied by a professional naturalist, and will be able to photograph and document their findings to digital platforms including mobile applications and websites.

“The bottom line is that more reporting means more understanding, which can mean more support for protection and conservation,” says Keith McCullough, Natural History Interpretation Coordinator. “We’d like to share first our knowledge of natural history, and second, our knowledge of reporting apps and websites and how to use them, with the hope that people will use their newfound reporting skills while on their own.”

Registrations is $9 per person and patrons must register in advance. Participants will explore Palmetto Islands County Park, James Island County Park and Johns Island County Park

Participants will help to conserve biodiversity in addition to learning more about differing wildlife including plants, animals and surrounding ecology.

Counting on Nature will occur every Wednesday from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

To learn more CCPRC’s environmental programs, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.