New co-ed construction, building design program for middle school students announced by Scouts BSA

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The co-ed branch of the Scouts BSA, Exploring, announces a new program for middle school students with an interest in a career in planning, construction, and building design.

The program, hosted by the Associated Builders and Contractor Carolinas, begins January 8th, 2022, and applications are being accepted through the beginning of December. Monthly meetings will be on the 2nd Saturday of each month throughout the year.

The meetings will cover architecture, roofing, foundation, plumbing, and more. The registration fee is $60.

In-person meetings will be located at CECA (2230 Technical Parkway, North Charleston), and masks will be required.

For more information contact trevor.shelor@scouting.org.