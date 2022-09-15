CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company offering shared workspaces for various business needs is set to open in Downtown Charleston.

Industrious describes itself as a “flexible workplace company,” providing a physical space for individuals and companies to carry out business.

The Charleston facility will “feature 472 total seats spanning across 34,028 square feet and offer a range of private offices, shared workspaces for individuals and teams, multiple conference rooms, and lounge areas.” There will also be two ground-floor retail spaces and onsite parking.

Amenities will include a wellness room, daily breakfast and craft coffee, office supplies, unlimited printing, mail and packaging services, a dedicated community manager, and secure Wi-Fi.

Industrious also offers membership plans to suit a variety of needs from full-time to hybrid to on-demand.

The facility will be located at 677 King Street and is set to open in December of 2022.