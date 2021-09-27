New counseling center opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Jennifer Higley, M.Ed., PLC along with staff members and Mount Pleasant Town Mayor Will Haynie and Council Member Kathy Landing join together to celebrate the opening of Wildflower Center for Counseling on Monday.

Recently, Wildflower Center for Counseling expanded to a renovated space in Mount Pleasant. With the topic of mental health become a more public focus, Wildflower aims to accommodate therapists with diverse backgrounds and services.

“Our qualified clinicians are ready to meet the needs of our clients,” Higley says. “We are excited to work with clients ages 5 and up who may face a variety of challenges and concerns.”

Click here or call (843) 936-2566 to learn more about the facility, its clinicians, and its services.