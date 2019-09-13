New details released in fire that killed husband and wife during Hurricane Dorian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – New details reveal a husband ran back inside his Mount Pleasant home to try and save his wife during a fatal fire last week.

It happened during the height on Hurricane Dorian on Horseshoe Bend.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said two people were trapped inside the home, which led to an immediate rescue operation while the fire was being extinguished.

According to an incident report, neighbors stated the husband had entered the home to get his wife from the upstairs.

Fire crews located the female on the second floor and brought her outside and attempted CPR before Charleston County EMS arrived to begin life-saving efforts and rush the victim to East Cooper Medical Center.

The male was located on the first floor and was pulled from the home. He was also treated by EMS before also being transported to East Cooper Medical Center.

Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office later announced both died as a result of the fire.

Rhoton said 80-year-old Donnie Caston died at 5:15 a.m. and his wife, 75-year-old Linda Caston passed away later that evening at 8:55 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation.