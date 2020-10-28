New development plans moving forward on Laurel Island after council meeting Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is moving forward with the development of Laurel Island.

Tuesday, the planning and urban development committee voted to establish basic zoning for the former landfill.

Laurel Island is just north of the Ravenel Bridge on the peninsula. Former Mayor Joe Riley also weighed in on the conversation during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The original plan has been greatly improved, Lauris Island, Laurel Island, will be a huge asset to our community for the next generations to come,” said Former Mayor Joe Riley.

Proposals for Laurel Island include nearly 200 acres of affordable housing, hotels, entertainment, retail, and office space.

