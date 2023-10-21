RAVENEL S.C. (WCBD)– A community event was held at the old E.B. Ellington School on Saturday to discuss future developments at the site.

A dozen community members gathered outside the abandoned building to give input on amenities they would like to see in the future.

It’s been nearly a decade since the school closed, and community members said they’re ready to see new life in the vacant area.

Mayor of Ravenel, Stephen Tumbleston, said he’s excited to bring new amenities to the community but even more thrilled about what the residents want to see.

“We’ve got about 10 acres of land here that we were fortunate enough to buy from Charleston County School District six years ago, and it’s time for us to engage the public, get ideas, and put some structure and ideas here that the community can start using and enjoying,” said Tumbleston.

During this event, town leaders displayed ideas so residents could vote on what they liked. Cora Singleton, an alumnus from the original E.B. Ellington school, gathered to share fond memories of what the school once shared and what’s to come.

“I am so grateful that the school will not be standing here any longer, but we are going to do something with it because it does hold great memories,” said Singleton.

Jim Rodgers, a resident in the community, expressed how happy he was to bring families together and have another outlet to keep kids out of trouble.

“I look forward to the kids, the children having a place to come play and spend time here and have a walking trail where the adults can be close to the children, and they can all enjoy it together,” said Rodgers.

Mayor Tumbleston says the process is ongoing and hopes to start the development process within the next few years.