CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Deputy Patrick Morris was named the new director of the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Morris, who has been with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for several years, was transferred to chief deputy at the detention center on February 24 of this year.

It comes after the jail’s former director, Chief Abigail Duffy, was transferred on the same day to serve as the special projects manager for CCSO, where she will oversee several initiatives including some at the jail.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano saw the need for someone with Duffy’s legal background to oversee large contracts, particularly with ongoing efforts to find a new medical provider at the detention center and to expand educational programs for “residents” of the facility, according to an official with the sheriff’s office.

Duffy started at the jail during a transition period before Sheriff Graziano was sworn in. Willis Beatty was serving as the jail’s director at the time and terminated on the day Jamal Southerland died while in custody at the detention center.

Duffy was named director on January 15, just 10 days after that incident.