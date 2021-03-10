New documentary explores CofC’s role in slavery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new documentary titled ‘If These Walls Could Talk’ explores the role that the College of Charleston (CofC) played in slavery, and the role that slaves played in building the college.

A public screening of the film will be held at The Bend on March 12. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. The event is free, but tickets are required to ensure social distancing is possible.

The project is being overseen by Charissa Owens, who serves as the director of diversity and education training in the Office of Institutional Diversity. Adjunct professor of English, Michael T. Owens, wrote and directed the project.

Research conducted by students and staff, as well as discussions with professors, provide the basis for the 45-minute film.

Charissa Owens explained that although “the film only scratches the surface of the Black experience, it has refreshed our social responsibility to embrace Back history as our history, to amplify the voices and experiences of the Black community, and to value the impact of their achievements.”