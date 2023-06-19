CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new documentary by Bloomberg Philanthropies highlights the history of sweetgrass basket weaving in the Lowcountry and the way it connects weavers to their African roots.

“Hands to Heritage” features basket weavers from Charleston and Rwanda. The film aims to recognize the weavers for their talents and showcase the reconciliation efforts by the City of Charleston.

The “interwoven history” of the Gullah community and the City of Charleston dates back centuries, when Africans were brought over to the colonies as part of the slave trade.

People from all parts of Africa converged in Charleston, bringing bits and pieces of their cultures with them. The medley of African cultures ultimately influenced a new culture, Gullah Geechie, which lives on in the Lowcountry.

In the documentary, basket weavers from Charleston and Rwanda come together to share stories, techniques, and experiences passed down through generations.

