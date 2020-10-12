New dog park opens at Wannamaker County Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new and improved dog park is now open at Wannamaker County Park.

The six-acre area expands on the original dog park, adding new amenities for both dogs and owners.

Dogs can enjoy even more room for off-leash play, with two meadows: one for large dogs and one for small dogs.

Additionally, a “Splash Paw” provides an area for dogs to cool off and play in fountain shaped like a fire hydrant.

Owners will be happy to know that a dog washing station is on site, so that pups are squeaky clean for the car ride home.

Also for the owners is a new 1,800 square foot restroom, a vending machine, and additional shaded and unshaded seating.

The park is lit, and has “electrical capability to allow for future special events.”

Admission is included in the park admission fee, which is $2.00 per person. Gold or Individual Pass holders get in for free.

Owners are asked to review and respect proper “petiquette” such as: