New drone helps Charleston Police Dept. locate deceased body in marsh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is crediting drone technology in the search for a possible suicide victim last week.

The department acquired the unmanned aircraft system as a tool to assist in law enforcement operations.

It was recently used to locate a possible suicidal individual in the marsh area near the Stono Bridge on October 3rd. The bridge was closed during the search.

Charles Francis, the department’s public information officer said the person was located within minutes of the drone being launched, which he said greatly lessened the time the bridge needed to be closed.

Francis said the drone will also be used in disaster response, HAZMAT response, barricaded persons, serious traffic collisions, special events, and any other instance where there is a need for an aerial perspective.

The drone is equipped with a gimbal-mounted camera, capable of still photography and video.

“Drones offer important data to decision-makers while decreasing the risk to human life,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. “It’s a tool that will help us better serve the citizens of Charleston as we continue to work to keep the community safe.