New effort underway to save the Morris Island Lighthouse

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A group working to save the Morris Island Lighthouse will present new efforts to protect the Folly Beach landmark before Charleston County Council on Tuesday.

The group, Save the Light, says the lighthouse could help solve problems with guiding shipping into Charleston Harbor.

They have worked for years to raise funding and create ideas around protecting the iconic lighthouse from erosion and decay.

Historians say the lighthouse was first lit in 1876 and has been “recognized by inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places as an important cultural and educational resource that informs our understanding of Charleston’s important maritime heritage,” according to Save the Light.

Dr. Richard Beck plans to make that presentation to the Charleston County Finance Committee.