CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists and Endoscopy Center will be opening in Mount Pleasant on October 21.

The “Palmetto Party” opening celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with spirits and hors d’oeuvres to be served.

The new center is located at 125 Wire Grass Drive in Carolina Park.

To RSVP, email swyatt@palmettodigestive.com