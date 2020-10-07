New FEMA flood maps approved for Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – New FEMA flood maps have been approved for Charleston County.

These are the first new maps since 2004 and go into effect at the beginning of 2021.

They were approved Tuesday night during a Charleston County Council meeting.

Tens of thousands of buildings will have a new flood zone designation. That means your insurance rates could change as soon as next year.

The maps were created by the Charleston County Government, SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to better reflect changing conditions and flood risks.

Changes can be due to “construction and development [and] environmental and floodplain changes,” among other factors.