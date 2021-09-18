New Fire Chief selected for Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Charleston County selects Shaun R. Gadsden as the new Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Chief

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaun R. Gadsden of Mount Pleasant is selected as the new Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Chief.

Gadsden began his career in fire service 24 years ago starting as a volunteer with the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department.

Gadsden also served as a Captain, Battalion Chief, and Division Chief of Training during his career.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Gadsden as a leader within our organization,” says Deputy

County Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson. “

Gadsden has also worked for the City of North Charleston Fire Department, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue along with several other emergency service agencies.

“He holds strong beliefs in the power of an organization’s mission, vision, and values. His experience and vast knowledge of technical skills will greatly benefit the residents of Charleston County,” Watson adds.

Gadsden holds a distinguished Chief Fire Officer Designation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence and a Fire Officer IV certification from the Maryland Fire-Rescue Institute. He also serves on several public safety advisory committees.