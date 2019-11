CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCBD) – Today begins a new chapter of vacation for locals as you now fly to Punta Gorda, Florida through Allegiant Air from the Charleston International Airport.

To celebrate the new route, Allegiant Air is offering one-way flights for as low as $49.

According to CHS Airport officials, they are excited about the new the route expansion and for their passengers to have the opportunity to visit the southwest coast of Florida and beyond.