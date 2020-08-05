New flood maps for Charleston County effective January 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County announced that new maps guiding flood insurance requirements and costs will go into effect on January 29, 2021.

The maps may “impact the requirement and cost for flood insurance” for some homeowners, and “will also affect base flood elevation requirements on new construction homes and businesses.”

The maps were created by the Charleston County Government, SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to better reflect changing conditions and flood risks. Changes can be due to “construction and development [and] environmental and floodplain changes,” among other factors.