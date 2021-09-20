New Flooring Factory store opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners Livia Sousa and Johny Sousa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Flooring Factory store in Mount Pleasant, along with staff members and Mount Pleasant Council Member Kathy Landing and Chamber of Commerce Director of Development Rebecca Imholz.

The new store is located at 1119 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

Flooring Factory is family-owned and operated, and specializes in installing high-quality flooring and flooring products on the market that aims to create a balanced environment between style and functionality.

“We worked very hard to build a company that is reliable and honest while providing professional installation to our customers”, Livia Sousa says.

Flooring Factory sells hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, carpet, and tile in addition to sanding, refinishing existing flooring, decks, and porches.

For more information or help designing your next project, visit their website, flooringfactorysc.com, or call (843) 632-5356.