New hotel ordnance closer to reality in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new hotel ordinance is one step closer to becoming a reality in downtown Charleston.

The proposal, spearheaded by Mayor John Tecklenburg, is meant to control hotel growth on the peninsula.

On Tuesday, the Charleston Planning Commission amended the ordinance, removing a rooftop bar ban and increased the room minimum from 10 rooms to 20.

City officials say they will introduce a separate ordinance to address rooftop bars specifically.

“We want to have offices here, we want to have folks conducting business and doing enterprise in our city, so not just tourism, but a variety of business uses is healthy to our economy,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

City council’s final vote is slated for September 10.