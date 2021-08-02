New music and arts festival coming to Riverfront Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first ever High Tide Music and Arts Festival is happening September 25 at Riverfront Park.

The one-day festival is for guests ages 21 and up. Organizers describe it as “an immersive music and lifestyle experience focused on creating special moments set against a coastal backdrop.”

Two music stages will be set up for concerts from “some of the world’s biggest electronic DJs.” There will also be “live art installations and a curated food and beverage garden with locally inspired cocktails crafted by top mixologists to pair with some of the region’s best eateries.” Finally, guests can “shop with regional artisans, fashion designers, jewelry makers, and more.”

The full lineup and tickets are expected to be released later in August.

Click here for more information and to reserve a spot on the ticket waitlist.

