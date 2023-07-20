CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Committee on Community development voted Thursday night in favor of a new option for the Sumar Street Development project.

After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting that was at times heated and seemed to yield little progress, the committee voted against adjourning, instead deciding to double down and try to come to some sort of consensus.

Despite what councilman Ross Appel described as fundamental philosophical differences among members, the committee voted four to three for an option first introduced Thursday night by councilman William Gregorie.

The option is for a municipal/civic center and green space with no commercial options like offices and restaurants. Gregorie said eliminating offices and restaurants would reduce the amount of space that would need to be dedicated to parking.

The motion will go to full City Council for consideration.