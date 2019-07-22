New Orleans man pleads guilty to killing Charleston native, Black Lives Matter activist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The man accused of killing a Black Lives Matter activist on a New Orleans street last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to The Times-Picayune, Roosevelt Iglus, 27, accepted a plea agreement from New Orleans prosecutors in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny.

Police stated that at about 1:24 a.m., the First District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim – later identified as Moye – with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, according to the news release.

Muhiyidin Moye was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died, authorities stated. The incident was then reclassified as a homicide.

As the investigation progressed, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives received a Crimestoppers tip that aided them in positively identifying Iglus as the perpetrator in this incident. Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Iglus’ arrest, police said.

The New Orleans Police Department stated that on July 24, NOPD Homicide detectives and members of the NOPD’s Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response Unit apprehended and arrested Iglus in the 700 block of Iberville Street without incident.

Iglus was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second-degree murder, according to the NOPD.