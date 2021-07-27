New plaque honors United States Coast Guard presence in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community and Coast Guard leaders gathered Tuesday for the dedication of a memorial plaque honoring the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) presence in the City of Charleston.
Since the 1790 creation of the USCG’s predecessor, the United States Revenue Cutter Service, by then Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Charleston has been a critical point of operations for the service.
Charleston served as home port to one of the first ever cutters, the South Carolina, and the USCG has maintained a presence in the Holy City for the 230 years since.
Now, USCG Sector Charleston is home to multiple cutters, including the USCGC Hamilton, named for the USCG’s founder, and USCGC James.