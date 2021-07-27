New plaque honors United States Coast Guard presence in Charleston

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James navigates through the Charleston Harbor Jan. 28, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. During the USCGC James’ last patrol, the crew managed to seize over nine tons of cocaine destined for the U.S. The vessel is named after an American sea captain, Joshua James, who is credited with saving countless lives out at sea throughout his lifetime in the 19th century.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community and Coast Guard leaders gathered Tuesday for the dedication of a memorial plaque honoring the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) presence in the City of Charleston.

Since the 1790 creation of the USCG’s predecessor, the United States Revenue Cutter Service, by then Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, Charleston has been a critical point of operations for the service.

Charleston served as home port to one of the first ever cutters, the South Carolina, and the USCG has maintained a presence in the Holy City for the 230 years since.

Now, USCG Sector Charleston is home to multiple cutters, including the USCGC Hamilton, named for the USCG’s founder, and USCGC James.