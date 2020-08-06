New port terminal expected to open in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Ports Authority announced on Thursday that the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal is on track for a March 2021 opening.

Phase One of the opening “will propel SC Ports into the future with its modern technology, impressive equipment, and big-ship capabilities,” as well as “add 700,000 TEUs of annual throughput capacity to the Port of Charleston.” Once fully complete, it will double the SC Ports’ current capacity.

The Ports Authority described the impending opening of the terminal as “a major accomplishment for SC Ports and the Southeast logistics network.”

SC Ports Chief Operating Officer, Barbara Melvin, said:

“It is so exciting to see the culmination of a multi-decade effort nearing completion. With great creativity and coordination, they are transforming the former Navy Base site into a state-of-the-art container terminal. I am so proud of the work they are doing for South Carolina.”