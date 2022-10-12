DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new program with the goal of creating better futures for Charleston County School District Constituent District 20 students is underway.

The District 20 Principal Collaboration Program (D20PCP) was created by five principals from the Constituent District 20 schools located in downtown Charleston.

It was formed as a collaboration to strengthen and direct the academic progress of students served in its feeder system of elementary, middle, and high schools.

“Our number one goal is to markedly increase student academic performance in reading and math. We’re in the process of tailoring after-school programs and tutoring services to match the needs of our students,” said Janice Malone, the principal of Sanders-Clyde Elementary School.

Malone, along with Julian Mitchell Elementary School Principal Amber Sainz, Charleston Progressive Academy Principal Wanda Sheats, Simmons-Pinckney Middle School Principal Stephanie Spann, and Burke High School Principal Cheryl Swinton agree that addressing the most pressing needs among District 20’s student population is crucial.

Those needs are identified as academic performance, chronic absenteeism, tardiness, discipline, engaging families, mental and physical health, access to youth-centered activities, and

developing positive self-esteem.

Another important focus of the collaboration is attracting and retaining excellent teachers and staff to support D20 schools.

“We don’t pity our students, we empower our students and their families with the tools and skills needed to break the cycle of poverty and low expectations,” said Janice Malone, the leader of the principal team of the program.

Another aspect of the program is family engagement. D20PCP plans to hire 40 family coaches as mentors to get parents and family members involved in their student’s education.

“They’ll spend quality time working with that family to guide them,” said Malone.

Malone and other program leaders say they can feel the support from the Charleston area through community partnerships and are looking forward to further implementing the program over the coming years.

“To know we have the support of the community, we would like of course to address the groundwater. But that’s systemic, that’s generations, that’s centuries so we can at least look at what’s close to us,” said Malone.

