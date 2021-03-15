New program gives Charleston County library members free access to county parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday announced a new program that gives members access to Charleston County parks, free of charge.

Through a partnership with the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission, adult cardholders in good standing can check out a Gold Pass from any CCPL branch.

Passes can be kept for up to one week, and if no waiting list exists, renewed for up to three weeks. If the pass is lost, the cardholder will have to pay a $20.00 fee.

The Gold Pass gives free access to local parks like the James Island County Park, Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Folly Bach County Park, and and more.

