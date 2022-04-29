DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – New Realm Brewing Co. on Daniel Island is hosting a variety of dog-friendly activities on Saturday.

For National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the brewery is teaming up with Pet Helpers to host a dog adoption event.

Guests that already have a dog are encouraged to bring their pups for a day full of fun, including a dog kissing booth and dog-friendly beer.

A professional artist will also be on site to paint portraits of guests and their dogs.

The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.