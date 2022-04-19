CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County residents might soon have their recycling picked up on a different day or week.
Charleston County Environmental Management announced a new recycling collection schedule will go into effect on June 6.
Republic Services is taking over recyclables collection for the county and will expand the collection schedule from four days a week to five days a week.
The County said residents impacted will be mailed a postcard notifying them of the changes. The schedule changes are only applicable to single-family residential homes in Charleston County.
You can check if you will have a new recycling service day here.