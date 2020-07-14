New restaurant coming to Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new seafood restaurant will be coming to Market Street this August. The venture, owned by the same group as 5Church, will be located next door to its sister restaurant, at 32C N. Market Street.

Tempest, a seafood restaurant with a “simple, elegant approach to South Atlantic seafood,” will occupy the former Harriott Pinckney Home for Sailors. The restaurant’s design will “pay homage to the rich history of the building.” A “one-of-a-kind, 700-square-foot stained-glass mosaic,” created by local artist Honey McCrary, will hang from the ceiling.

Owner Patrick Whalen says that the goal “is to create an environment that is equal parts immersive, inspiring, and satisfying.”