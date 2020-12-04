New Social Services Hub in the works for Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Friday officially “broke ground” on a 175,000 square foot mixed-use facility set to be a Social Services Hub.
It will be located on Rivers Avenue, opposite the old Navy Hospital.
The three-story building will house both healthcare services and offices, and “is designed to consolidate local and state-operated services in a single location.”
Within the complex will be:
- Charleston County’s Department of Alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS)
- SC Department of Social Services
- SC Department of Health and Human Services
- SC Department of Health clinics, administrative offices, and vital records
- A CARTA hub
- A North Charleston Police Department substation
- A library
The project is expected to be done by winter of 2022.