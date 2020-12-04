New Social Services Hub in the works for Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Friday officially “broke ground” on a 175,000 square foot mixed-use facility set to be a Social Services Hub.

It will be located on Rivers Avenue, opposite the old Navy Hospital.

The three-story building will house both healthcare services and offices, and “is designed to consolidate local and state-operated services in a single location.”

Within the complex will be:

Charleston County’s Department of Alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS)

SC Department of Social Services

SC Department of Health and Human Services

SC Department of Health clinics, administrative offices, and vital records

A CARTA hub

A North Charleston Police Department substation

A library

The project is expected to be done by winter of 2022.