New Social Services Hub in the works for Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Friday officially “broke ground” on a 175,000 square foot mixed-use facility set to be a Social Services Hub.

It will be located on Rivers Avenue, opposite the old Navy Hospital.

The three-story building will house both healthcare services and offices, and “is designed to consolidate local and state-operated services in a single location.”

Within the complex will be:

  • Charleston County’s Department of Alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS)
  • SC Department of Social Services
  • SC Department of Health and Human Services
  • SC Department of Health clinics, administrative offices, and vital records
  • A CARTA hub
  • A North Charleston Police Department substation
  • A library

The project is expected to be done by winter of 2022.

