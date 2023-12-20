CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Spinx Company has opened a new convenience store in West Ashley, located beside the West Ashley High School.

The store will serve fried chicken, chicken biscuits, chicken tenders, fountain drinks, hot beverages, and coffee.

In addition, customers can ride through the Ride’ N Shine car wash tunnel.

The Greenville, S.C.-based company also offers a monthly membership program where Spinx Club car wash members can get one car wash daily.

“We are excited to expand our Charleston presence with this location in West Ashley,” said Steve Spinks, CEO and President of The Spinx Company. “We look forward to making lives easier while offering our customers top-notch service, quality products, and a convenient shopping experience.”