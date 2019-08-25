New transit center to hold grand opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of North Charleston will hold a grand opening ceremony on Monday, August 26 for their new new transit center on Gaynor Avenue.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, members of the city council, and representatives from area transit authorities will be present for the ribbon cutting.

A result of a multi-agency agreement, the new center includes community meeting space and a Liberty Hill Historical Room.

The new center replaces a dated Amtrack Center built in the 1950s.