New USS Yorktown tour to include Captain’s Quarters, B-25 bomber

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Wednesday announced that they have partnered with Bulldog Tours to offer a new guided tour, beginning Labor Day Weekend.

Captain’s Tour: Exclusive Access and Insights to the Ship and Crew will give visitors access to areas that have been off-limits for more than a decade, such as the Captain’s Quarters and the fo’c’sle (anchor room).

Captain’s in port cabin on the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point

Forecastle on the hangar deck fo the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point

Those on the tour will also be able to board a B-25 bomber aircraft.

B-25 bombers were instrumental in World War II, hand selected and modified for flight by the Doolittle Raiders, a squad of elite pilots tasked with bombing strategic locations within the Pacific Theater, just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On 18 April 1942, airmen of the US Army Air Forces, led by Lt. Col. James H. (Jimmy) Doolittle, carried the Battle of the Pacific to the heart of the Japanese empire with a surprising and daring raid on military targets at Tokyo, Yokohama, Yokosuka, Nagoya, and Kobe. This heroic attack against these major cities was the result of coordination between the Army Air Forces and the US Navy, which carried the sixteen North American B-25 medium bombers aboard the carrier USS Hornet to within take-off distance of the Japanese Islands. Here, a pair of alert escorts follow the USS Hornet to protect her lethal cargo of B-25 bombers. The aircraft carrier Hornet had 16 AAF B-25s on deck, ready for the Tokyo Raid. (U.S. Air Force photo)

The Doolittle Raid marked the first US attack on Japan’s mainland, and began to turn the tide of the war, culminating in the Battle of Midway which put the US at a significant advantage.

The restored B-25 featured in the tour is a replica of those used during the Doolittle Raid. It has flown training missions in the US, but was not used in the raid.

Bulldog Tours owner John LaVerne explained that “the stories of heroism and bravery that are associated with the raid and this plane are a privilege to share.”

He continued, saying “The Yorktown has a great deal to teach South Carolina’s residents and visitors alike.”

To schedule a tour, click here.