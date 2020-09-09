New water main connection coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) and Charleston Water System (CWS) on Wednesday announced their partnership in building a new water main connection in Mount Pleasant.

The Ben Sawyer Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) Water Main Connection will “connect CWS-owned infrastructure on Sullivan’s Island to a MPW-owned water main located at Toler’s Cove in Mount Pleasant” via a “directionally drilled water main.”

Kin hill, CEO of CWS, explained that “the primary goal of this project is centered on providing redundant water delivery to MPW; however, in critical situations, Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms, which are also municipal wholesale customers of CWS, could utilize this new line for emergency water supply needs.”

According to Hill, only one large water main services all of the water to the islands. If it breaks, there is no backup. This project provides “a second connection point [which] would keep the water on if something were to happen to that main.”

MPW and CWS will split the estimated $8.5 million cost of the project, which is expected to be completed by June of 2021.

Construction “will be conducted in phases and the travelling public can expect temporary adjustments to traffic patterns along segments of Ben Sawyer Blvd.” Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The bike and pedestrian path from Toler’s Cove Drive to Center Street “will be closed during a portion of the project to safeguard against unforeseen accidents.”

MPW Capital Program Department Head, Bryan Brooks, said “we discussed several options to complete the project with state and local transportation leaders and the full closure of the path for a period of time was the most efficient way to expedite the work, manage costs, and ensure the safety of the public.”

MPW also said that they will let customers know in advance of any interruptions in water service.