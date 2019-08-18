New waterfront hotel is approved for construction in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Board of Architectural Review unanimously approved the final application for a new waterfront hotel in downtown Charleston.

The 225 room hotel would be built on the site of the old South Carolina Ports Authority Office Building on Concord Street.

Amenities for the hotel will include a waterfront cafe, a rooftop laounge, an upscale restaurant, and ground floor retail space.

The project will also expand Joe Riley Waterfront Park by about 400 feet.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

The hotel is set to open in 2022.