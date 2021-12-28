New workout facility opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting was held on Tuesday for a new workout center in Mount Pleasant.

Owners Ian and Hank Berger were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders, John Iacofano and Tammy Becker for the opening of PWR Fitness located in the Belle Hall Shopping Center.

The 2,500 square-foot facility offers one-hour classes that focus on strength and conditioning principles, combined with endurance for functionally fit clients. Memberships are available starting at $199 per month.







“As more and more of these global fitness facilities open across the country, our idea is to offer the same level of results-driven intensity, within an intimate and non-judgmental environment, so that our members can truly feel a sense of community behind them as they push beyond their boundaries and reach their goals,” Ian Berger says. “We want everyone to be motivated to be the best version of themselves, which is why our goal is to be the best hour of your day, to have you feeling strong, and looking good too. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

PWR is located at 620 Long Point Road, Unit M.

To learn more about PWR or its membership options, visit PWR-FITNESS.COM, or call (516) 860-6283.